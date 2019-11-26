Jamie Lloyd's Cyrano de Bergerac with James McAvoy announces pay-what-you-can dress rehearsal performance

Director Jamie Lloyd has announced a special pay-what-you-can dress rehearsal performance of Cyrano de Bergerac in the West End this evening.

Lloyd said: "Alongside the 15,000 £15 tickets and 15,000 free tickets we're offering across the Playhouse season with the support of British Airways, we have decided to open up tonight's dress rehearsal of Cyrano de Bergerac to the public on a pay-what-you-can basis. Audience members can pay any amount to see the show, without judgement. It is vital to find all opportunities to engage people in new ways and ensuring the availability of free and lower-priced tickets in the West End is essential to achieve this."

Appearing in the piece will be James McAvoy (Cyrano), Michele Austin (Ragueneau), Adam Best (Le Bret), Sam Black (Armand/Priest), Nari Blair-Mangat (Valvert), Philip Cairns (Referee), Tom Edden (De Guiche), Eben Figueiredo (Christian), Chris Fung (Usher), Adrian Der Gregorian (Montfleury), Carla Harrison-Hodge (Denise/Medic), Seun Shote (Theatre Owner), Kiruna Stamell (Marie-Louise), Nima Taleghani (Ligniere), and Anita-Joy Uwajeh (Roxane) with Vaneeka Dadhria, Mika Johnson and Brinsley Terence.

Adapted here by Martin Crimp and directed by Lloyd, Edmond Rostand's 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac follows a swashbuckling soldier who falls in love in a dangerous way.

The production will have design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound and composition by Ben and Max Ringham, casting by Stuart Burt and fight direction by Kate Waters.

The piece is the first in a new West End season of shows for the director, which will run from November 2019 to August 2020 at the Playhouse Theatre. The next production will see Jessica Chastain star in A Doll's House.

Dress rehearsal tickets will be available in person at the Playhouse Theatre Box Office from 6pm today, Tuesday 26 November and will be on a first-come-first-serve basis with each person able to claim up to two tickets

Preview performances begin 27 November.