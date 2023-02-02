Jamie Bogyo joins Michael Ball in West End Aspects of Love

Fresh casting has been revealed for Aspects of Love ahead of its West End run this summer.

The romantic tale is set in post-war France and Italy and follows three generations of the Dillingham family spanning 17 years.

Moulin Rouge! West End star Jamie Bogyo will play the role of Alex, joining Michael Ball in the upcoming run at the Lyric Theatre. Ball played Alex during the show's original run 34 years ago. He said today: "I'm thrilled to announce that the role of Alex in Aspects of Love will be played by Jamie Bogyo. He's tall, good looking, sings like a dream and is half my age...I hate him! He will be amazing."

Aspects of Love has original music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Don Black and Charles Hart. It is based on the novel by David Garnett and directed in this new production by Jonathan Kent.

The duo performed a special duet version of "Love Changes Everything" on the Ken Bruce show today on BBC Radio 2. Ball will also perform at the BBC's Big Night of Musicals later this month. Further cast and creative team are to be revealed.

Aspects of Love opens on 12 May, with a run through to 11 November 2023. Tickets are on sale below.