James McAvoy to star in Cyrano de Bergerac in the West End as part of a new Jamie Lloyd season

James McAvoy will return to the West End this December in a new production of Cyrano de Bergerac, directed by Jamie Lloyd.

McAvoy, who has previously worked with Lloyd on The Ruling Class and Macbeth at Trafalgar Studios, will star in the revival which runs at the Playhouse Theatre from 27 November until 29 February.

Adapted by Martin Crimp, Edmond Rostand's 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac follows a swashbuckling soldier who falls in love in a dangerous way.

The piece is the first in a new West End season of shows for the director, which will run from November 2019 to August 2020 at the Playhouse Theatre. Further productions are to be announced. Lloyd previously directed Betrayal starring Tom Hiddleston, and will produce a new revival of Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, opening in previews this week.

Tickets for the show will be released in September, with 15,000 free tickets available across Lloyd's season to first-time theatregoers and 15,000 £15 tickets available for under 30s, key workers and those receiving job seeker's allowance and other government benefits.

Lloyd said today: "I can't wait to get back into the rehearsal room with James McAvoy, who shares my commitment to accessibility in the arts. In a radical move for the West End, we will invite thousands of people who have never visited a theatre before to experience our work, performed by world-class actors, for free."

The production will have design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound and composition by Ben and Max Ringham, casting by Stuart Burt and fight direction by Kate Waters.