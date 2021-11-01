James Graham's Best of Enemies at the Young Vic announces cast

The cast has been revealed for the world premiere of James Graham's brand-new play Best of Enemies, which will open at the Young Vic in London later this winter.

Appearing in the political piece will be Charles Edwards as Gore Vidal, alongside David Harewood, who will play William F Buckley Jr.

Set in 1968, the piece follows the pair as they battle to become the new President of the United States. Their encounter will later shape the way in which leadership campaigns were run across the 20th and 21st centuries.

The complete cast also includes Margo Cargill, Emilio Doorgasingh, Clare Foster, Tom Godwin, John Hodgkinson, Justina Kehinde, Syrus Lowe, Kevin McMonagle and Sam Otto.

The new show, co-produced with Headlong, is directed by Jeremy Herrin, with set and costume design by Bunny Christie, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Tom Gibbons, video design by Luke Halls, composition by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, movement direction by Shelley Maxwell, associate movement direction by Sarita Piotrowski, casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG, voice and dialect by Hazel Holder, Gurkiran Kaur and Salvatore Sorce, with Jerwood assistant director Annie Kershaw, Jerwood assistant designer Amy Finch and Boris Karloff trainee assistant director Sabrina Richmond.

The piece runs from 2 December 2021 to 22 January 2022, and is inspired by Morgan Neville and Robert Gordon's documentary.

It will also be broadcast live for four performances from 20 to 22 January.