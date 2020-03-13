James Graham's Quiz TV adaptation: first look at the trailer with Matthew Macfadyen, Michael Sheen and more

The first trailer has been released for the TV version of James Graham's hit play Quiz.

Based on the true story of the "Cheating Major", who coughed his way to a million pounds on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, the piece initially ran at Chichester Festival Theatre in November 2017 before transferring to the West End in 2018.

The three-part TV adaptation, co-commissioned with AMC in the US, will star Matthew Macfadyen as Ingram, Michael Sheen as Chris Tarrant, Sian Clifford as Diana Ingram, Mark Bonnar as Celador Television Chairman Paul Smith, Helen McCrory as Sonia Woodley QC, Michael Jibson as Tecwen Whittock and Aisling Bea as ITV Entertainment Commissioner Claudia Rosencrantz. It will be released in mid-April.

The drama is directed by Stephen Frears, who oversaw the recent A Very English Scandal.

Quiz will embark on a brand new tour later this year, with casting to be announced.