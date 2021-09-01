James Gaddas to adapt and perform Dracula in new tour

Coronation Street and Bad Girls star James Gaddas will pen and star in a fresh adaptation of Dracula, it has been announced.

Visiting 32 venues from 7 February 2022, the tour will see Bram Stoker's chilling horror novel brought to life by Gaddas, who takes on 15 characters.

The show has direction by Pip Minnithorp (UK associate director on Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), movement by Deborah Radin (Swan Lake), original music by Jeremy Swift (composer and acclaimed actor - Downtown Abbey, Ted Lasso), illusion design by John Bulleid (illusions behind the award-Winning The Worst Witch, which played in the West End).

Produced by Jamie Clark, the tour will open in Hayes, with tour stops right the way through to April 2022 – in locations such as Lowestoft, Swansea, New Brighton, Darlington, Huddersfield, Chesterfield, Lichfield, York, Dunstable, Cardiff, Barnstaple, Malvern, Southampton, Brighton, King's Lynn, Nottingham, Southend, Maidstone, Harlow, Bromley, Bridlington, Lincoln, Bolton, Richmond, Wellingborough, Guildford, Leeds, Lancaster, Whitley Bay, Poole and Crawley.