Watch James Corden, Patti LuPone, Matt Lucas and more sing new version of "One Day More" for 45th President

The 45th President's time in office is about to end, and to mark the occasion, James Corden amassed a variety of stage friends to help give the man a musical send-off.

Featuring the likes of Patti LuPone and Matt Lucas (pairing up to take on the Thénardier roles) as well as Joshua Grosso, Jillian Butler, Emily Bautista, Kyle Scatliffe and Shuler Hensley, the video parodies Les Misérables' act one closing number "One Day More".

The number was performed last night on Corden's Late Late Show in Los Angeles.

You can watch it below: