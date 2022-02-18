Jagged Little Pill to open in the West End this autumn

Jagged Little Pill has confirmed it will open in the West End this autumn.

The show's official accounts have stated the musical, which features the much-loved music catalogue of Alanis Morrissette, is headed for London in November.

It was nominated for two Tony Awards for its spell on Broadway (which began in December 2019) which then went on to conclude at the end of 2021.

Directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill features a book by Oscar winner Diablo Cody, music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard, lyrics by Alanis Morissette, and choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.

The show is based on Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill and incorporates '90s anthems including "Ironic," "You Oughta Know," and "Hand in My Pocket."

The production has scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Jonathan Deans, and additional music by Mike Farrell and Guy Sigsworth.

Further details, including cast (which may reportedly be from talent this side of the Atlantic), venue and dates are to be revealed