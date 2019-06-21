Jacksons Lane theatre announces £5 million redevelopment

North London theatre Jacksons Lane will embark on a £5 million redevelopment programme.

The venue has confirmed its plans following confirmation of £2.26m funding from Arts Council England's Large Capital Grants scheme. The venue's interior and studio spaces will be transformed, with an expanded foyer area and a redesigned auditorium to highlight the Grade II listed building's historical features.

The aim is for the venue to maintain its position as a leader of contemporary circus and offer more opportunities for all non-verbal theatre. The project is also supported by Haringey Council, who have committed £1m to the development.

Jacksons Lane artistic director Adrian Berry said: "We can now look to deliver even more exciting, diverse arts performance and engagement in a building that our audiences and artists can be proud of. This is such an achievement for the entire team."

The theatre, which opened in 1975, has supported a number of major theatre companies across its history and is composed of a 166-person capacity main auditorium and five smaller spaces.