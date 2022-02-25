Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime to run at The London Palladium with Dawn French

She's back at the Palladium, oh yes she is!

Dawn French will return for this year's Palladium pantomime, which is set to be Jack and The Beanstalk.

French commented: "Roll up! Roll up! Much merriment and happiness and downright cheek and cheeks going to be happening onstage at The Palladium this Christmas with a brand spanky new Panto at last! We've waited two years to bring you Jack and The Beanstalk and I'm de-blimmin-lighted to be part of it. See you there folks!"

Marking a return to the narratively-driven pantomimes after two years of Pantoland, the West End festive treat will run from 10 December to 15 January.

Joining French in the show will be the usual Palladium cohort of Julian Clary, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Gary Wilmot.

Producer and director Michael Harrison said: "I'm thrilled to be welcoming Dawn French back to our panto, and can't wait to be working with Julian, Paul, Nigel and Gary on what promises to be our biggest show yet! Jack and The Beanstalk marks the return of a full-scale spectacle to our Palladium Christmas season, and we've been working on new designs for the show over the past two years. We'll be announcing more cast later in the year, and can't wait to be back with all the glitz and glamour we know our audiences love."

Alongside Harrison, the creative team also includes choreographer Karen Bruce, set designer Mark Walters, costume designer Hugh Durrant, lighting designer Ben Cracknell and sound designer Gareth Owen. Composition and orchestrations are by Gary Hind.



