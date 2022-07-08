Jack Absolute Flies Again at the National – first look photos

Fresh production images have been released for Jack Absolute Flies Again as it continues previews at the National Theatre.

The show, a veritable wartime comedy, is co-written by Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors) and Oliver Chris (Emma) and directed by Emily Burns.

The cast is Laurie Davidson (Guilty Party) as Jack Absolute, Caroline Quentin (Jonathan Creek) as Mrs Malaprop, Natalie Simpson (Three Sisters) as Lydia Languish, Kelvin Fletcher (Emmerdale) as Dudley Scunthorpe, Kerry Howard (Him and Her) as Lucy and Peter Forbes (Follies) as Anthony Absolute.

James Corrigan, Theo Cowan, Shailan Gohil, Millie Hikasa, George Kemp, Joanne McGuinness, Jordan Metcalfe, Akshay Sharan, Tim Steed, Geoffrey Towers, Shona White and Helena Wilson complete the company.

Jack Absolute Flies Again has set and costume design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, composition by Paul Englishby, sound design by Paul Arditti and video and projection design by Jeff Sugg. The physical comedy director is Toby Park and choreography is by Lizzi Gee. The staff director is Cara Nolan.

It will also be broadcast via National Theatre Live on 6 October 2022.



