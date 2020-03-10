Jack Absolute Flies Again at the National Theatre full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for the National Theatre's revival of Jack Absolute Flies Again, which opens at the venue on 15 April.

Penned by Richard Bean and Oliver Chris and directed by Thea Sharrock, the show is staged during the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain. It follows a young RAF pilot who returns from fighting to rekindle an old romance.

The full cast will be composed of Laurie Davidson (Cats), Caroline Quentin (Men Behaving Badly), James Fleet (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Richard Fleeshman (Company), Natalie Simpson (Three Sisters), Lisa McGrillis (Mum), Helena Wilson (The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie), Jordan Metcalfe (Pride), James Corrigan (King Lear), Akshay Sharan (The Reluctant Fundamentalist), Tim Steed (The Crown), Theo Cowan (The Outcast) and Azan Ahmed ((This Isn't) A True Story).

The set and costume design is by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Bruno Poet, music by Adrian Johnston, sound design by Paul Arditti, video design by Jeff Sugg, choreography by Lizzi Gee and physical comedy direction by Toby Park for Spymonkey.

The piece runs until 25 July, and will be broadcast live in cinemas on 23 July.