Meet the cast of Yasmin Joseph's J'Ouvert in West End

WhatsOnStage sat down with the cast of J'Ouvert to discuss the ongoing West End show.

Annice Boparai (Trojan Horse), Gabrielle Brooks (Twelfth Night), Sapphire Joy (Our Country's Good) and DJ Zuyane Russell lead this piece, set during Notting Hill carnival in 2017.

The production of James Tait Black Award-winner Yasmin Joseph's debut play is also the directorial debut of actor Rebekah Murrell (Nine Night), and is designed by Sandra Falase in collaboration with Chloe Lamford, with lighting design by Simisola Majekodunmi, sound design by Beth Duke, movement by Shelley Maxwell and casting by Isabella Odoffin.

Tickets for the show are on sale now, with the piece part of the Re:Emerge season playing at the Harold Pinter Theatre.