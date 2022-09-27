Ivo van Hove to direct international revival of Jesus Christ Superstar 

The new production opens in 2024

Ivo van Hove

(© Dan Wooller)

A new version of Jesus Christ Superstar is being helmed by award-winning director Ivo van Hove (Network).

The new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's seminal musical, first released as a concept album, will open in early 2024 in the Netherlands.

Van Hove explained today: "Jesus Christ Superstar is a beautiful - purely song-driven - musical about a socially inspired group of friends in which someone, Jesus develops into a leader with innovative ideas to stand up for people who have no voice in society...It leads to a new movement, a popular uprising. Anger takes over. A story of and for our time. I am extremely happy that Albert Verlinde is now making my dream of directing this production come true."

Featuring songs including "Heaven on Their Minds" and "Gethsemane", the musical is considered one of Lloyd Webber and Rice's finest, with the pair also collaborating on Joseph, Evita and more.

Producer Albert Verlinde, who has worked on a variety of projects across the world said: “During the preparations for Lazarus (the hit musical featuring the tunes of David Bowie) in Amsterdam, I asked Ivo which musical he wanted to direct in the future. In that, he was very clear: Jesus Christ Superstar. I am happy that Ivo is now shining his artistic light on this beloved musical together with designer Jan Versweyveld and his team.”

The premiere of Jesus Christ Superstar will take place on 21 January 2024 at the DeLaMar Theatre in Amsterdam. After that, the show will travel to twenty Dutch theatres. Who knows where it may go beyond that...