ITV's All-Star Musicals: first-look photos released
The show is tomorrow night!
Photos have been released for tomorrow's All-Star Musicals show on ITV.
The show sees six celebrities give musical turns in a one-night experience, following training in the art of performance.
Performer Jessica Hynes, news broadcaster Robert Peston, actor Barney Walsh, EastEnders star Luisa Bradshaw-White, Judge Rinder and doctor Ranj Singh will all appear.
Stage and screen star John Barrowman will host the event, with a judging panel consisting of the iconic Elaine Paige, alongside Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton, Disney's Aladdin) and Samantha Barks (Les Misérables, Frozen).
