ITV's All-Star Musicals: first-look photos released

The show is tomorrow night!

Trevor Dion-Nicholas, Elaine Paige and Samantha Barks.
© ITV PLC

Photos have been released for tomorrow's All-Star Musicals show on ITV.

Robert Peston sings "Luck Be A Lady"
© ITV Plc

The show sees six celebrities give musical turns in a one-night experience, following training in the art of performance.

Luisa Bradshaw-White sings "This is Me"
© ITV Plc
Jessica Hynes singing "When You're Good To Mamma"
© ITV Plc

Performer Jessica Hynes, news broadcaster Robert Peston, actor Barney Walsh, EastEnders star Luisa Bradshaw-White, Judge Rinder and doctor Ranj Singh will all appear.

Stage and screen star John Barrowman will host the event, with a judging panel consisting of the iconic Elaine Paige, alongside Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton, Disney's Aladdin) and Samantha Barks (Les Misérables, Frozen).

Dr Ranj Singh singing "Come What May"
© ITV Plc
Barney Walsh singing "Crash Bang Wallop"
© ITV Plc
Robert Rinder performing "Be Our Guest"
© ITV PLC
Carrie Hope Fletcher
© ITV PLC
John Barrowman and Andrew Lloyd Webber
© ITV PLC
Pictured: John Barrowman.
© ITV PLC
Pictured: John Barrowman.
© ITV PLC
