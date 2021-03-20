ITV's All-Star Musicals: first-look photos released

Photos have been released for tomorrow's All-Star Musicals show on ITV.

Robert Peston sings "Luck Be A Lady"

© ITV Plc

The show sees six celebrities give musical turns in a one-night experience, following training in the art of performance.

Luisa Bradshaw-White sings "This is Me"

© ITV Plc

Jessica Hynes singing "When You're Good To Mamma"

© ITV Plc

Performer Jessica Hynes, news broadcaster Robert Peston, actor Barney Walsh, EastEnders star Luisa Bradshaw-White, Judge Rinder and doctor Ranj Singh will all appear.

Stage and screen star John Barrowman will host the event, with a judging panel consisting of the iconic Elaine Paige, alongside Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton, Disney's Aladdin) and Samantha Barks (Les Misérables, Frozen).

Dr Ranj Singh singing "Come What May"

© ITV Plc

Barney Walsh singing "Crash Bang Wallop"

© ITV Plc

Robert Rinder performing "Be Our Guest"

© ITV PLC

Carrie Hope Fletcher

© ITV PLC

John Barrowman and Andrew Lloyd Webber

© ITV PLC

Pictured: John Barrowman.

© ITV PLC