ITV's All Star Musicals – first look

The episode is airing in early April

Michaela Strachan
© ITV Plc

Photos have been released for the upcoming episode of ITV's All Star Musicals.

Featuring stars from non-theatre backgrounds performing numbers from stage shows, the broadcast will feature tunes from Frozen, The Greatest Showman Les Misérables, 42nd Street and Hamilton. There will also be a special performance from the leads from The Phantom of the Opera.

Appearing will be ITV's Alex Beresford, actress Jacqueline Jossa, wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan, Coronation Street's Lisa George, James Bond actor Colin Salmon and rugby star Danny Care.

It will run on 3 April at 7.30pm.

Jacqueline Jossa
© ITV Plc
Colin Salmon
Alex Beresford
© ITV Plc
The Phantom of the Opera
© ITV Plc
The judges
© ITV Plc
Lisa George
© ITV Plc
Danny Care
Jacqueline Jossa
