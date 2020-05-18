Italy to start reopening theatres in June

Italy, one of the European countries most affected by the coronavirus outbreak, plans to re-open theatres in June.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte admitted that the move was a "calculated risk", and that the contagion curve could begin to swing back up.

At the same time, Conte stated that the Italian economy could not afford to wait until a vaccine is found, as it would badly damage businesses. Some shops and restaurants will be able to open from today, as will some churches, as long as strict social distancing measures are followed.

Cinemas and theatres will be able to reopen on 15 June, with gyms, swimming pools and sports centres available for public use from 25 May. EU tourists will also be able to enter the country from 3 June.

While theatres and cinemas will be open, social distancing measures such as staggered seating and online reservations will be in place to help prevent the spread of the virus. Conte added that gatherings of large groups will remain banned.

It is currently uncertain what logistical measures will have to be put in place to allow live performances to occur, with further information to follow.

The Italian government also approved a €55bn package to help restimulate the economy as lockdown measures ease.