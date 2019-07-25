IT Stephen King immersive experience to open at The Vaults

An immersive experience based on the IT horror franchise will open at London's Vaults under Waterloo Station, to coincide with the upcoming release of IT: Chapter 2.

Running from 31 August, the event will see iconic parts of the two films brought to life with 1,000 square feet being shared by nine different interactive spaces.

Stephen King's cult classic novel, about a group of friends terrorised by Pennywise the Clown, was freshly adapted for the silver screen in 2017, and the upcoming sequel will star James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain and more.

Tickets for the immersive experience are free but need to be booked through the Warner Brothers website – available from 9am on 6 August.