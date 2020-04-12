Watch Irish West End stars sing "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Carousel

A special performance from Irish members of the West End community have been released.

A number of stars came together to perform "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Carousel – the perfect reaction to the coronavirus outbreak and the ongoing lockdown.

Appearing in the video are David Shannon (Come From Away), Molly Lynch (The Last Five Years), Brian Gilligan (The Lion King), Jessica Cervi (The Commitments), Shane O'Riordan (Les Misérables), Alison Arnopp (Hair), Faoileann Cunningham (Amélie The Musical), Emma Warren (Les Misérables), Chris McGuigan (The Phantom of the Opera), Raymond Walsh (Les Misérables), Andrew Linnie (The Commitments), Caroline Kay (The Clockmaker's Daughter), Brigid Shine (Angela's Ashes), Claire O'Leary (Les Misérables), Oisin Nolan (Rags) along with young Irish actors in training – Niamh Long, Sarah McFarlane, Gavin Ryan, Fionan O Carroll, Eimear Friel, Enya Loughlin. The performance is also signed by Abbie O'Neill.

The rendition is created by the Irish Youth Musical Theatre, which is Ireland's National Youth Musical Theatre Training Company run in partnership with the Royal Irish Academy of Music under the artistic direction of Séimí Campbell and patronage of Colm Wilkinson.

Watch the video here: