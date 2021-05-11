Intermissions Live in the West End announces further guests

Further guests have been revealed for Intermissions Live, the special concert event coming to the West End later this month.

Producer Alice Fearn will reunite with Sophie Evans for the event, with further guests also including WhatsOnStage Award-winner Sam Tutty and Aladdin and Hamilton star Trevor Dion Nicholas.

Competing the guest line up are Jenny Fitzpatrick, Natalie Green and Shekinah McFarlane (from the 2020 digital production of Godspell), who will join previously the announced Nicole Raquel Dennis, Blake Patrick Anderson, Molly Lynch, Lauren Samuels and Emma Kingston.

Dennis and Anderson will present a Hair vs Rent mash-up, while Lynch, Samuels and Kingston will present a specially arranged version of The Last Five Years, after each taking on the role at some point in 2020. Samuels and Evans will also present one of the tracks from their new album Chasing Rainbows.

Mountview's Sha Dessi, Daniel Luiz and Jo Stephenson will also appear as the evening's resident choir.

Produced by Fearn, Emma Lindars and Nick Barstow, the event has musical direction from Nick Barstow.

Tickets are on sale below.