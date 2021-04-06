Intermissions Live West End concert announced

A new West End concert will open at the Vaudeville Theatre in May.

Intermissions, which began life as an online series, will return for a live event for one night only led by Alice Fearn (Come From Away), Emma Lindars (Groundhog Day) and musical director Nick Barstow (Zorro).

The proceeds from the event, held on Monday 24 May with socially distanced audiences, will go to the Theatre Artists Fund, with the concert sponsored by AKT and The Theatre Café.

Co-creator and director, Kirk Jameson says: "To have conceived and presented Intermissions during those first uncertain months of the pandemic is something myself and the entire team remain unbelievably proud of, but it was always an ambition of mine that someday we might present Intermissions to a live audience - and now's our chance!

"In doing so, it was important to me and everyone involved that we use this as an opportunity to acknowledge all those amazing people who defied the odds and created work throughout the pandemic; this evening will be a celebration of their bravery and determination."

Five guest performers have been revealed, with Nicole Raquel Dennis, Lauren Samuels, Emma Kingston, Molly Lynch and Blake Patrick Anderson all lined up to appear.

Tickets go on sale at 11am today.