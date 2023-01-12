Initial Grease casting for West End return revealed

Initial casting has been revealed for Grease ahead of its return to the Dominion Theatre this summer.

Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey's iconic show about a group of teens having a blast at high school was first seen at the venue last summer, where it played to 500,000 people. It also picked up four WhatsOnStage Award nominations in December, including Best Musical Revival and Best Choreography.

For this new run, Louise Redknapp (9 to 5, Cabaret) will play the role of Teen Angel from 2 June (when the show begins performances) and will appear through to 29 July. Returning once more to the show will be Dan Partridge as Danny, Olivia Moore as Sandy and Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo.

Redknapp said today: "As the biggest fan of Grease growing up I was thrilled to be asked to join the cast in the role of Teen Angel.

"Traditionally seen as a male role, I'm excited to be given the opportunity to shake it up and play it from a new perspective under the direction of Nikolai Foster."

The show is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Dame Arlene Phillips, with further casting to be announced – including the performer playing Teen Angel for the remainder of the run.

Grease features designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O'Connell and casting by David Grindrod.

Tickets are on sale below.