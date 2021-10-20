Five electrifying reasons to see Indecent Proposal at Southwark Playhouse

We asked the Indecent Proposal team to give us five reasons to book for their new British musical and we're sure they will to catapult it to the top of your must-see list!



The show has its world premiere at Southwark Playhouse in London this week and plays until 27 November only.

Lizzy Connolly & Norman Bowman in rehearsal

© Pamela Raith Photography

1. It's a brand new reimagining of the original book

Although most of us will remember the 1993 Hollywood version with Robert Redford and Demi Moore, for this production writers Michel Conley and Dylan Schlosberg have returned to the source. While staying true to Jack Engelhard's hedonistic world of 80s Atlantic City, Conley and Schlosberg along with director Charlotte Westenra (Kiss of the Spider Woman, Frost/Nixon) have reimagined the story for today's audiences. Which means…

Ako Mitchell in rehearsal

© Pamela Raith Photography





2. It's a chance to revisit a well-known story in a new light

Although on the face of it the hyper-masculine 80s setting may seem a world away, for director Charlotte Westenra there's no better time to be telling this story. Watching these themes of power, money and sexual autonomy unfold through our current lens invites a critical exploration of the landscape of gender politics. Westenra interrogates the archetype of handsome, wealthy strangers from a 2021 perspective, making "the transactional nature of his relationship with the leading lady darker and more complicated."





Go behind the scenes with the cast now:





Ako Mitchell, Lizzy Connolly & Norman Bowman in rehearsal

© Pamela Raith Photography





3. It has a fantastic script and beautiful songs

While the protagonists' (Rebecca and Jonny) partnership might be in trouble, composer Dylan Schlosberg's music is the perfect companion to Michel Conley's words as we watch this couple grapple with the fallout from a stranger's proposition.





Hear Jacqui Dankworth sing "Atlantic City" from the show:





4. The cast and director are outstanding.

Westenra, after working on shows such as Frost/Nixon, supplies her penchant for socio-political theatre and British musicals in this stunning reimagining. Bringing together a stellar cast, led by Lizzy Connolly (The Windsors -TV and Sweet Charity - Donmar Warehouse) as Rebecca and Norman Bowman as Jonny (42nd Street - Theatre Royal Drury Lane). Ako Mitchell (Caroline, or Change - Chichester) gives us the wealthy stranger Larry Harris, with Jacqui Dankworth (Into the Woods - original London cast) as Jonny's good friend and casino singer Annie. Up and comer Eve de Leon Allen (Doctor Who) features in the supporting role of Heidi.

Eve de Leon Allen in rehearsal

© Pamela Raith Photography





5. It's a chance to see a world premiere musical in an intimate setting

Indecent Proposal has been patiently awaiting its debut since March 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, when theatres all over the world were forced to shut their doors. Now proudly opening at the Southwark Playhouse, audiences have the chance to experience the global premiere of this powerful production in a unique mainstay of London's theatre tapestry.





Book your tickets today!