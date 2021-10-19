Indecent Proposal musical – behind the scenes ahead of world premiere

Delve behind the scenes to find out more about the world premiere of Indecent Proposal!

Inspired by the novel by Jack Engelhard (which was later turned into a cult hit film), the piece is penned by Dylan Schlosberg and Michael Conley and directed by Charlotte Westenra. It follows a wealthy stranger who offers a married woman one million pounds to sleep with him.

It will play from 22 October to 27 November, with a cast featuring Lizzy Connolly (The Windsors) as Rebecca, alongside Norman Bowman (42nd Street) as Jonny, Jacqui Dankworth (Into the Woods) as Annie, Ako Mitchell (The Color Purple) as Larry and Eve de Leon Allen (Doctor Who) as Heidi.

The musical supervisor is John Reddell, with the set and costume design by Anna Kelsey, lighting design by Hartley Kemp and movement by Jane McMurtrie.

