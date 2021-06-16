In the Heights cast and creative team discuss bringing the musical to cinemas

WhatsOnStage editor Alex Wood chats to the cast and crew of In the Heights as the movie prepares to open in UK cinemas.

Directed by Jon M Chu, In the Heights is based on the Tony-winning Broadway musical and features a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes. It follows a community in modern-day Washington Heights as they grapple with the world around them.

The cast includes Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, and Miranda as Piragua Guy.

You can read our review of the film here: