In the Heights 2021 movie soundtrack to be released on 11 June

The In the Heights movie soundtrack, featuring new recordings of Lin-Manuel Miranda's score, will be released on June 11, the same day that the film premieres in the US (UK and Ireland folk will have to wait a further two weeks for a cinematic release).

With songs by Miranda, the film has orchestrations by Hal Rosenfeld, with Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman serving as executive music producers. Steven Gizicki is the music supervisor, and Ryan Shore provided additional music and orchestrations.

Directed by Jon M Chu, In the Heights is based on the Tony-winning Broadway musical and features a score by Miranda and screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The cast includes Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, and Miranda as Piragua Guy.

A "Finding Home" making-of book will be released on 15 June 2021 – and can be pre-ordered now. We can already sense that it'll be a summer bestseller and must-have for theatre fans!

