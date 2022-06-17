Immersive venue Labyrinth to open under Waterloo station with Alice's Adventures Underground

Four years in the making, immersive venue Labyrinth will open in Waterloo in a few months' time.

The brainchild of Les Enfants Terribles' creative directors Oliver Lansley and James Seager and producers Hunter Arnold and Gavin Kalin, the venue will combine immersive shows with dining and drinking opportunities.

Seager said today: "Labyrinth will operate a world class permanent home to the ever-flourishing immersive genre for the existing and new generation of theatre goers and experience seekers.

"Our content will place audiences at the forefront of every experience that crosses over our shows, our restaurants, and our bars. Labyrinth Waterloo underneath Waterloo Station is just the beginning and we're very excited about what the global future holds."

The venue will reopen with the hit play Alice's Adventures Underground, running from 15 November 2022. Tickets go on general sale on 15 July.