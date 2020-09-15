Immersive London digital show C-o-n-t-a-c-t extends run and adds new location

Immersive digital show C-o-n-t-a-c-t has extended its London run and added a new location.

Initially created by Samuel Sené and Gabrielle Jourdain and originally premiering in Paris, the piece allows audiences to go on a virtual journey and can be experienced in three parts of London – Tower Bridge, Greenwich, and the newly announced St Paul's.

Audiences are able to buy tickets online, and, once they receive a link, download an app that will provide the exact location of the performance. The show will run for 50 minutes without an interval and participants can download audio from the app to listen to through headphones, which will then synchronise with that of performers.

The play features Charles Angiama (The Exonerated) Louis Bernard (Radieuse Vermine) Chloe Gentles (Beautiful – The Carol King Musical), Max Gold (Endeavour), Richard Heap (Buried Child), Aoife Kennan (Victoria), Katja Quist (Earthquakes In London) and Laura White (The Play That Goes Wrong). The cast alternates between the three London locations.

Only 15 tickets are available per show, to allow the production to follow social distancing guidelines. C-o-n-t-a-c-t will now run until 22 November 2020.

The UK production has book by Eric Chantelauze, English adaptation by Quentin Bruno, music and sound design by Cyril Barbessol, associate direction by Bronagh Lagan and casting by Jane Deitch.