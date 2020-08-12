Immersive football show Squad Goals casting announced

Casting has been announced for the immersive football show, Squad Goals, being presented at Dagenham and Redbridge FC football stadium from next month.

Written and co-directed by Michelle Payne, the piece, entitled Squad Goals, follows two five-a-side football teams and the rivalries, relationships and aspirations of their players.

Supported by Mercury Theatre Colchester and Queens Theatre Hornchurch and produced by Caspa Productions, the piece will be launched as an immersive event at Dagenham and Redbridge Football Stadium. With the large amount of space available, audiences and performers will be able to abide by social distancing rules.

The cast includes Ellie Seaton, Hannah Khalique Brown, Ashley Runeckles, Annie Service, Morag Davies, Charlotte Payne, Holly Richard Smith, Yasmine Gazzal, Bessy Ewa, Tianna Sealy-Jewiss, Holly Liburd, Jasmine Davis, Joe Thompson-Oubari, Jamie Corner, Jade Marvin, Kia Brame, Alice Gruden, Giorgia Falcioni, Annie Southall, Victoria Louise, Pippa Conway, Lucy Aiston, Leonie Wall and Oliver Bower.

Joining Payne on the creative team will be co-director Mia Jerome and choreographer Sundeep Saini, lighting designer Holly Ellis, sound designer Nicola Chang and casting director Sydney Aldridge.

The piece will run from 14 September to 10 October, with tickets on sale now.