Immersive Doctor Who West End experience set to open in February 2021 with more details revealed

Immersive Doctor Who experience Time Fracture has revealed it will open in the West End in February 2021.

Created by the team behind The Great Gatsby, the UK's longest running immersive show, the new Time Fracture immersive experience is set in two time periods and features iconic Doctor Who aliens including Daleks, Cybermen, Time Lords.

The creative team features director Tom Maller (Secret Cinema's Casino Royale, 28 Days Later, Blade Runner), writer Daniel Dingsdale (Dark Tourism) BBC consultant James Goss (Dirk Gently, Torchwood) and production designer Rebecca Brower on behalf of Immersive Everywhere.

Dingsdale said: "Drawing from the rich legacy of Doctor Who, which spans over half a century, we are creating an adventure that will entertain both fans that have immersed themselves in the show's universe for years, and audience members who will walk in from the street having never seen an episode. It's going to be an absolute blast."

The production will be offering a free preview of Doctor Who: Time Fracture to care workers ahead of opening in February. Tickets go on sale on 20 August.