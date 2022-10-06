Immersive Disney Animation experience announced

Disney Animation will launch a new immersive experience in cities across the globe.

Beginning in Toronto in December with further 2023 dates in cities to be revealed in the near future (we'd eat our Olaf hats if it wasn't in the UK by the end of next year), the experience will see spectators step into the animated worlds from some of the most iconic animated Disney films including Encanto, Zootopia, Frozen, The Lion King, Peter Pan and Pinocchio.

Clark Spencer, president, Walt Disney Animation Studios and two-time Academy Award-winner said: "The collaboration with Lighthouse Immersive is a first for Disney Animation...It's a dream to bring the best of animated storytelling together with the top experts in the immersive art experience. We can't wait for audiences around the world, of all ages, to experience the great moments from our legacy of feature films in this incredible way."

Lighthouse Immersive's (who will help create the experience) founder Corey Ross said: "Like so many of us, I have a life-long love of Disney films. I've grown up with them since childhood and so has my family. The work lends itself brilliantly to the immersive experience and I am confident this program will give our guests the opportunity to be engulfed in the world of Disney, making them feel like they're standing next to their favorite characters and seeing the world through their eyes."

He went on: "Just imagine journeying through Zootopia with Judy Hopps, diving to the ocean floor with Ariel, flying on a magic carpet with Aladdin, and stepping into Casita with Mirabel and the family Madrigal. This is where the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will take you."