Idina Menzel reveals the advice she gave Cynthia Erivo on playing Elphaba

While promoting her new children's book Loud Mouse, which is out now, Idina Menzel was of course asked to discuss all things Wicked.

Menzel, who originated the role of Elphaba on Broadway and in the West End, revealed to Entertainment Weekly what advice she gave Cynthia Erivo about playing the famous green witch in the upcoming big screen version of the hit show.

The Frozen and Enchanted star said: "I've congratulated her and she sort of asked me just to be a part of it and be there. And I offered to be in her ear if she wants me to and to give her a space because she doesn't need my help to be quite honest.

"But just always keep in mind what the whole story was about. Similar to our book is just like not being afraid of what makes you beautiful and powerful. And if you stay true to that, then you'll be true to Elphaba."

Erivo is beginning rehearsals for the two-part movie, which is also set to star Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. Could Menzel herself make an appearance? We'd sure that's be a popular decision...