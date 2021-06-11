Ian McKellen reaches £5 million donation milestone and reveals actor grant scheme

Ian McKellen has reached a £5 million donation milestone.

The actor and activist has licensed the recording to his charity show Ian McKellen On Stage, with proceeds from the National Theatre and Amazon Prime being put into a fund for emerging producers to cover actors' salaries.

McKellen said today: "Performing Ian McKellen on Stage was a joy and I am delighted it can now be viewed on Amazon Prime Video as filmed by National Theatre Live. As our theatres re-open, I'm very pleased to be able to support producers and artists who have really struggled over the last year."

ATG Productions will now distribute grants of up to £25,000 to producers to pay actors' wages for both new plays and revivals across UK Theatres. Eligible productions must have a cast of at least six and include a recent graduate.

McKellen's show toured across the UK and into the US, with an extended stay in the West End at the Harold Pinter Theatre.