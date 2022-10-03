Ian McKellen to star in Mother Goose pantomime on tour and in the West End

Award-winning performer Ian McKellen will be back on stage again for a spot of pantomime!

The Lord of the Rings and X-Men star, who has stage credits in the likes of King Lear and No Man's Land, will take Mother Goose out on tour, with a number of weeks in the West End.

McKellen was last in pantomime at the Old Vic, where he played Widow Twankey in Aladdin.

The show will run at Theatre Royal Brighton from Sat 3 December to Sunday 11 December, before moving to Duke of York's Theatre in the West End (15 December to 29 January 2023) and onto Chichester Festival Theatre (7 to 11 February), Sheffield Lyceum (14 to 18 February), Wolverhampton Grand (22 to 26 February), Liverpool Empire (28 February to 3 March), New Theatre in Oxford (7 to 11 March), Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre (22 to 26 March) and Cardiff Millennium Centre (28 March to 1 April). Further venues are to be revealed.

Joining McKellen will be John Bishop and Mel Giedroyc in the show, which is penned by Jonathan Harvey (Coronation Street) with direction by Cal McCrystal (Paddington).

Set and Costume design is by Liz Ascroft, choreography by Lizzi Gee, lighting design by Prema Mehta, sound design by Ben Harrison and puppet design and creation by Chris Barlow. Casting is by Anne Vosser and the production Manager is Ben Arkell.

The show will also star Oscar Conlon-Morrey as Jack, Simbi Akande as Jill, Sharon Ballard as Evil Fairy Malignia and Karen Mavundukure as Good Fairy Encanta. The cast also includes Adam Brown, Gabriel Fleary, Richard Leeming and Genevieve Nicole. Further company will be announced soon.

Get tickets for Brighton, London, Liverpool and Oxford here from 11am.

