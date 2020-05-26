Ian Charleson Awards 2020 nominees announced

The nominees for this year's Ian Charleson Awards have been announced.

The awards recognise actors under 30 performing classical roles.

The Bridge Theatre's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream picked up three nominations for Hammed Animashaun (who won a WhatsOnStage Award earlier this year for the same show), Isis Hainsworth and Kit Young.

Ekow Quartey was nominated for his portrayal of Lysander in the Shakespeare's Globe production of the same comedy, while Ioanna Kimbook was recognised for her turn as Cariola in The Duchess of Malfi.

Two performers from the National Theatre's production of Three Sisters – Ronke Adekoluejo and Racheal Ofori – were nominated, while Ebony Jonelle was shortlisted for her Rosalind in the National's Public Acts version of As You Like It at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch.

Other nominees included Billy Postlethwaite for the Watermill's Macbeth and Eben Figueiredo in Jamie Lloyd's new staging of Cyrano de Bergerac while Heledd Gwynn was nominated for two roles – leading the Sherman Theatre's Hedda Gabler and playing Ratcliffe in Headlong's Richard III.