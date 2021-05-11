I Could Use A Drink musical to have West End premiere this summer

Drew Gasparini's hit musical I Could Use A Drink is heading to the West End for one night only – with more numbers and a larger cast than before.

Released as a concept album in the US and now hopping over the Atlantic, the piece celebrates modern ideas of youth in an eclectic mix of tunes. The show had a streamed run this month, and will now be presented live in front of audiences.

Playing at the Garrick Theatre on 2 August 2021, appearing in the cast are Ahmed Hamad (Rent), Billy Nevers (Jesus Christ Superstar), Caroline Kay (The Space Between), Luke Bayer (Soho Cinders), Maiya Quansah-Breed (Rent), GSA graduate Olivia Lallo and Tom Francis (Rent). Further stars are to be revealed.

The piece is directed by Alex Conder with musical direction by Flynn Sturgeon. It is produced by Conder and Liam Gartland.

Tickets for the show will be on sale today.