Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster-led The Music Man revival to end Broadway run

The Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster-led Broadway revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man will end its run at the Winter Garden Theatre on 1 January 2023, producers have announced.

The show will have played 358 regular and 46 preview performances by the time it takes its final bow. The production is also set to release a cast album in the coming months.

Directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, the Tony nominated revival also stars Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs Shinn, and Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Mrs Paroo, Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn, and Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop.

The show received solid reviews when it first opened at Winter Gardens, with TheaterMania's David Gordon saying: "when that Wells Fargo Wagon rolls on stage with Jackman astride, tossing packages and musical instruments to the crowd, it made my heart leap out of my chest in the way that only a musical can."

Could a UK transfer be a possibility? We'll have to keep our fingers crossed!