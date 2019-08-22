Hot Flush tour cancelled

The upcoming tour of Hot Flush has been cancelled due to poor ticket sales, according to producers.

Based on the story of four women who confront the stigma of the menopause, the musical was due to star Su Pollard as Helen, Melanie Gutteridge as Sylvia, Helen Pearson as Myra, Ruth Keeling as Jessica and Matt Slack as all nine male characters in the show.

The tour was to be directed by Alan Cohen with choreography by Lorna Amy Sullivan and musical supervision by Olly Ashmore. It was scheduled to open in Lincoln on 12 September 2019.





The producers' statement in full:

"Whilst we still have great faith in the show, advance ticket sales are not sufficient to make the tour viable, so we are left with no option other than to take this action before the cast were due to start rehearsals next week."

Ticket holders are advised to contact their original point of sale to arrange a refund.