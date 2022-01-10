Hope Theatre unveils 2022 spring season

The Hope Theatre in Islington has unveiled its spring season.

The much-admired 50-seat venue will host the world premiere of Emma O'Brien's Measured (22 February to 11 March), all about living with an eating disorder. It is directed by Cat Robey and set to star Juliette Burton. It will be accompanied by a mental health awareness festival, titled the Measured Festival.

After this, Emma Zadow's Fridge, about two sisters reuniting in Norfolk, will have its world premiere from 15 March to 2 April, with a cast of Zadow, Gabrielle De Saumarez, and Edward Watchman. Directed by Anousha Bonwick, it responds to the fact that over 81,000 people in the Norfolk area are experiencing mental health difficulties.

Also set to feature in the season is Sam Smithson's darkly satirical play A Good Time Was Had By All (5 to 23 April) performed by Hattie Kemish, Holly McComish, Bethany Monk Lane, and Cameron Wilson, as well as the debut production from theatre company JAWBONES titled IF DESTROYED. STILL. TRUE., about a student returning home from university.

Rounding out the season's main productions, Jack Stacey will premiere new tragic comedy 100 Paintings directed by Zachary Hart (Julius Caesar), set in a dystopian future where a young artist is living in a crumbling Savoy Hotel. It runs from 17 May to 4 June.

A variety of productions including Mrs Green, Everything Is Grand and I'm Completely OK, Careless, Up in Town and Happenings will run across Sundays and Mondays at the venue.