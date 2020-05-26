Hope Theatre will 'continue to support new writing and productions' following Arts Council grant

The Hope Theatre in Islington has said that it will likely be able to continue to work once lockdowns cease.

The news has come following a grant from the Arts Council Emergency Response Fund, with artistic director Kennedy Bloomer saying: "I'm so relieved and thrilled that the Arts Council has seen fit to support us and our work. With our long-established Equity agreement and no upfront hire fees, The Hope Theatre allows artists to create with minimal financial risk.

"We look forward to continuing to support new writing and productions when the Hope re-opens. In these uncertain times, it's so important to keep working with and supporting new and emerging artists and designers."

The Islington venue, which receives no public subsidy, was the first Off-West End theatre to open with a house agreement with Equity to ensure a legal wage for all performers and those working backstage.

Many venues have publicly stated that their situation is much more precarious, with the likes of Shakespeare's Globe warning of permanent closure.