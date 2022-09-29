Hocus Pocus stage musical officially in development

Ahead of the sequel's release on Disney Plus tomorrow, we've got some super spooky news – a Hocus Pocus musical is on its way!

A "Broadway-aimed" production is in the pipeline, according to the film's producer David Kirschner, who spoke to the Broadway Podcast Network's The Art of Kindness podcast about the project yesterday.

Kirschner said: "This started before COVID, but now it seems to be back on — and that is that they are building a Broadway version of Hocus Pocus...I think you're going to be very pleased."

The producer is in awe of the movie's success in the near 30 years since it first premiered. He said: "I just want to pinch myself, and I'm just afraid that I'm going to be 9 years old and on a little league field again… But it's just so wonderful just to stand back and watch all of this."

Timelines for the stage production, as well as cast and creatives, are to be revealed. In the meantime you can watch the new film, which reunites Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker (joined by West End legend Hannah Waddingham), from tomorrow.