High Fidelity at the Turbine Theatre: watch the cast perform a number from the show

WhatsOnStage went to the Turbine Theatre this week to have a first listen to the cast of High Fidelity rocking out on stage.

Oliver Ormson and Shanay Holmes lead a cast that includes Eleanor Kane, Rosie Fletcher, Carl Au, Robbie Durham, Joshua Dever, Lauran Rae, Jessica Lee, Bobbie Little and Robert Tripolino.

The show is based on Nick Hornby's 1995 novel of the same name (which was adapted into a film in 2000 starring John Cusack and Jack Black), and follows a record store owner in his mid-30s who prefers to observe life rather than immerse himself in it – much to the chagrin of his girlfriend. The musical first ran in Boston in 2006.

High Fidelity plays at the Turbine Theatre by Battersea Power Station until 7 December.