Hex at the National Theatre – first look at the new musical

Production images have been unveiled for the new musical Hex at the National Theatre.

The cast is led by Tamsin Carroll as Queenie, Rosalie Craig as Fairy, Michael Elcock as Bert and Kat Ronney as Rose, alongside Christopher Akrill, Delroy Atkinson, Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Natasha J Barnes, Madeline Charlemagne, Ebony Clarke, Sonya Cullingford, Hanna Dimtsu, Tamsin Dowsett, Joe Foster, Ben Goffe, Daisy Maywood, Kody Mortimer, Joseph Prouse, Sasha Shadid, Shaq Taylor and Sargon Yelda.

Kat Ronney

© Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Michael Elcock and the company

© Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

The Princes

© Brinkhoff-Moegenburg