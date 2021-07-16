Hex musical at the National Theatre announces initial casting

Casting has been revealed for the National's new musical Hex, set to play from later this year.

The piece, a twist on the Sleeping Beauty fairytale, has book by Tanya Ronder, music by Jim Fortune and lyrics by Rufus Norris.

Rosalie Craig, Tamsin Carroll, Kat Ronney and Michael Elcock will lead the company, alongside Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Madeline Charlemagne, Tamsin Dowsett, Eleanor Kane and Daisy Maywood.

The piece has orchestrations by Simon Hale, music supervision by Marc Tritschler, music direction by Tarek Merchant, lighting design by Paul Anderson, choreography by Jade Hackett with consultant choreography by Bill Deamer and sound design by Simon Baker.

Supported by the Genesis Foundation through the Genesis Music Theatre Programme, the piece runs from 4 December to 22 January.