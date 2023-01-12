Here Lies Love to open on Broadway

Here Lies Love, David Byrne and Fatboy Slim's immersive disco pop musical inspired by the life of Imelda Marcos, will come to Broadway this summer. Previews will begin on 17 June at the Broadway Theatre, with opening night set for 20 July.

Conceived by Byrne, lead singer of the Talking Heads, and featuring a score by Byrne and rapper Fatboy Slim (as well as additional music by Tom Gandey and J Pardo), Here Lies Love won 2013 Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Music, Lighting, and Projection Design, as well as the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical. The show was also seen at the National Theatre in London in 2014, picking up a WhatsOnStage Award nomination for Best New Musical.

The Broadway run will once again be directed by Alex Timbers and choreographed by Annie-B Parson, completing a decade-long collaboration on the project which took them from concept album to the Public Theater to the West End. Once again, the productions will have sets by David Korins, costumes by Clint Ramos, lighting by Justin Townsend, sound by M L Dogg and Cody Spencer, and projections by Peter Nigrini.

Timbers's staging will transform the Broadway Theatre into a dance club, where audiences will stand and move around with the actors. A wide variety of standing and seating options will be available throughout the space.

Complete casting is still to be announced. The original off-Broadway run featured Ruthie Ann Miles as Imelda, alongside Conrad Ricamora and Jose Llana.