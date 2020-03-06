Hello, Dolly! full West End cast announced including Tyrone Huntley, Clare Halse and more

Full casting has been revealed for the upcoming West End revival of Hello, Dolly! at the Adelphi Theatre.

Joining the previously confirmed Imelda Staunton (Dolly Gallagher Levi), Andy Nyman (Horace Vandergelder) and Jenna Russell (Irene Molloy) will be Harry Hepple (Cornelius Hackl), Tyrone Huntley (Barnaby Tucker) and Clare Halse (Minnie Fay).

The company will also include Craig Armstrong, Gemma Atkins, Jenni Bowden, Alan Bradshaw, Natalie Chua, Joshua Clemetson, Brendan Cull, Bessy Ewa, Isaac Gryn, Ashlee Irish, Jodie Jacobs, Paul Kemble, Emily Langham, Amira Matthews, Sarah Marie Maxwell, Laura Medforth, Matt Overfield, Angelo Paragoso, Tom Partridge, Wendy Lee Purdy, Edwin Ray, Phil Snowden, Bree Smith, Christine Tucker, Gavin Wilkinson and Liam Wrate.

Director Dominic Cooke and Staunton reunite following their production of Follies at the National Theatre in 2017, with the remaining creative team for the new production to be announced.

Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles) and Michael Stewart (42nd Street)'s musical is based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker, and first debuted on Broadway over 50 years ago. It follows the socialite Dolly Levi who tries to find love for herself and everyone she knows, and includes numbers such as "Put On Your Sunday Clothes", "Before the Parade Passes By", "Elegance", "It Only Takes a Moment" and "Hello, Dolly!".

The show runs from 11 August 2020 for a limited season, with tickets on sale now.