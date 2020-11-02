Helena Bonham Carter and Pierce Brosnan to star in film based on West End production of Pygmalion

According to Deadline, Pierce Brosnan and Helena Bonham Carter will headline the new film Not Bloody Likely, which follows the creation and original 1914 West End production of Pygmalion.

Brosnan will star as the rather legendary playwright George Bernard Shaw, with Carter starring as Mrs Patrick Campbell.

Written and directed by Joel Hopkins (2002 Most Promising Newcomer BAFTA winner), the film will explore the story behind Shaw's casting of Mrs. Pat as Eliza Doolittle, and whether or not it's a chance for them to rekindle their past romantic relationship.

Filming is expected to start in spring 2021.