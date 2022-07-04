Helen Hunt to star in new Old Vic show Eureka Day

The Old Vic has announced the next show in its ongoing season.

Oscar winner Helen Hunt (The Sessions, Mad About You, Working) will star in Jonathan Spector's multi award-winning off-Broadway play Eureka Day, which runs from 6 September to 31 October 2022 at the south London venue.

The show is set during a mumps outbreak in California in 2017, as the school community weighs up questions of vaccination.

Matthew Warchus, artistic director of the Old Vic, explained: "Following on from our enjoyable collaboration on The 47th earlier this year, I'm very happy to be working with Sonia Friedman again on this brilliantly wince-inducing, laugh-outloud, timely and volatile satire. Written in 2017, incredibly, before the Covid pandemic, Jonathan Spector's Eureka Day is a very funny, clever and thought-provoking new play set amidst the panic of a highly contagious virus.

"I had the privilege of working with Helen Hunt almost 20 years ago on the Broadway transfer of Yasmina Reza's Life x 3 – it's truly a joy welcoming her to the Old Vic for this spectacular production."

Full casting and creative team for the show, to be directed by Katy Rudd (Camp Siegfried) is to be announced.