Helen Hunt, Mark McKinney, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ben Schnetzer and Kirsten Foster discuss Eureka Day

Meet the cast of Eureka Day on opening night!

Jonathan Spector's satirical play, which has been seen in New York, is set during a mumps outbreak in California in 2017, as the school community weighs up questions of vaccination.

Alongside director Katy Rudd on the creative team features set and costume designer Rob Howell, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Donato Wharton, video designer Andrzej Goulding, composer Jherek Bischoff, casting director Jim Carnahan, voice coach Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth and dialect coach Penny Dyer. The Baylis Assistant Director is Aaliyah McKay.

Joining Academy, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Helen Hunt (As Good As It Gets, The Sessions, Mad About You) are Kirsten Foster (Life of Pi, The Sandman) as May, Mark McKinney (The Kids in the Hall, Superstore) as Don, Ben Schnetzer (The Book Thief, Pride) as Eli and Susan Kelechi Watson (This is Us, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood) as Carina.

WhatsOnStage gave the show a very impressive four-star review, with tickets also on sale below.

Photos in the video by Manual Harlan.