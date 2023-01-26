Heathers the Musical to be shown in cinemas

After weeks of unconfirmed reports, director Andy Fickman confirmed that the award-winning Heathers the Musical is set for the big screen in the UK.

Currently running at The Other Palace, the hit musical (directed by Fickman) is based on the cult classic film of the same name. It has book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, with choreography by Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

The filmed production, in collaboration with Steam Motion and Sound, is led by Ailsa Davidson (as Veronica Sawyer), Simon Gordon (as Jason "J.D" Dean), Maddison Firth (as Heather Chandler), Vivian Panka (as Heather Duke) and Teleri Hughes (as Heather McNamara), alongside Vicki Lee Taylor (as Ms Fleming/Veronica's Mom), Mhairi Angus (as Martha Dunnstock), Liam Doyle (as Kurt Kelly), Rory Phelan (as Ram Sweeney), Oliver Brooks (as Kurt's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper), Andy Brady (as Ram's Dad/Principle Gowan/Veronica's Dad), Benjamin Karran (as Beleaguered Geek), Chris Parkinson (as Hipster Dork/Officer McCord), Jermaine Woods (as Peppy Stud/Officer Milner), Eleanor Morrison Halliday (as Young Republicanette), Mary-Jean Caldwell (as Stoner Chick), Hannah Lowther (as New Wave Party Girl) and May Tether (as Drama Club Drama Queen).

Steam Motion and Sound are also currently working on screen captures of Waitress, Bonnie and Clyde (recorded at Theatre Royal Drury Lane) and The Prince of Egypt.

The film will be shown in locations across the nation from 28 March, with further details to be confirmed in due course. Check your local venues for more information.